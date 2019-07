Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Merchants and Makers is once again getting ready to host another craft show, featuring a wide variety of handmade gifts made by local artists.

Shows for the summer will happen at the following places and times:

July 21, 3 p.m. -7 p.m. at Vandermill Cider

August 10, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at The Front Porch

September 22, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at The Holland Civic Center

There will be a $3 entry fee at the door.

To learn more, visit merchantsandmakers.com.