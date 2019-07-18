Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It will be the best $10 you could spend for your pet. July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, and the Humane Society of West Michigan is offering a deal.

You can get your pets microchipped today for just $10 at the Humane Society from 4 to 6 p.m. This allows for veterinarians to identify your pet if it ever gets lost.

Both dogs and cats are eligible for a microchip.

Pet owners are advised to bring cats in carriers and leave pets in their air-conditioned cars until it's your turn.

2. The City of Grand Rapids is inviting everyone to come and celebrate with Eric Payne, who's taking over as the city's police chief, at his initiation ceremony on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Payne has been with the department for more than 30-years and is the city's first African-American Chief of Police.

He says he already has some changes in mind, including an official department policy for dealing with immigration=related scenarios.

He's also hoping to improve the department's relationship with citizens.

3. Say "Aloha" to Founders! Folks in Hawaii can finally order beer from Founders Brewing. Founders has now extended its service to all 50 states.

They made the announcement public on their Twitter page on Wednesday. Hawaii was the one state it hadn't yet reached.

Hawaiians are now able to buy All Day IPA, Solid Gold, Rubaeus and Breakfast Strout in cans or on draft.

The company says there will be launch parties as soon as next week.

Founders started 22 years ago in Grand Rapids.

4. Avocado lovers will want to check out this new condo. In honor of National Avocado Day, Booking.com is introducing what they call the world's first avocado-shaped accommodation.

Dubbed the Avo-Condo, it's essentially a small trailer that looks like half of an avocado on the outside.

The inside is decked out with decorations and goodies inspired by the popular superfood. But if you want to stay the night, you have to take a trip to the land down under.

The camper is tucked away in Sydney, Australia overlooking the city's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

5. Converse is stepping up its sneaker game, revealing new color changing shoes.

The new converse and Chinatown Market Collaborative Sneaker have an amazing UV activated hidden talent.

These high and low top kicks may look like the average pair of white Chuck Taylors, but take a step into the sun and within seconds they transition with hues of orange, purple, and blue.

This newest sneaker sensation will be hitting shelves Saturday.