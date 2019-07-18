× MSP: Grunting man attacks woman, pours gas on home during attempted car theft

MIDDLE BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attacking a woman while trying to steal her vehicle and attempting to light her house on fire.

The incident happened at a home in Middle Branch Township in Osceola County, about 20 miles southeast of Cadillac.

Authorities said the man approached the woman while grunting and beating his chest when she pulled into the driveway and got out of her vehicle. After she fought the man off, she ran into her home while he tried to steal another vehicle.

When he couldn’t take the car, authorities say he started pouring gas on the house and tried to light it on fire. The man proceeded to break into the house through a window and chased the woman.

She was able to escape momentarily and get back in her car. The woman attempted to drive away, but crashed into a tree because the man was pulling on her steering wheel.

When a Michigan State Police trooper arrived, they saw the suspect trying to pull a woman out of her car and stab her with the keys.

Troopers said the man was only able to speak with loud grunts and glared at anyone who would speak to him. He was taken to a hospital for medical observation before being taken to the Osceola County Jail.

He is facing charges of first-degree home invasion, arson, resisting and obstructing, unlawful driving away of an automobile and being a fourth-time habitual offender.