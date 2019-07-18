Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea opens July 20 in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea is no longer a coffee house found on the East side of the state. Now the unique cafe is opening a brand new location in Grand Rapids.

Owners of Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea Monroe North stopped by the show to show off all the tasty pastries and drinks they'll be serving.

The grand opening will be on July 20 at 601 Bond Avenue Northwest in Suite 101.

They'll be hosting food and drink specials until July 26.

For more information or to look at their menu, visit sweetwaterscafe.com.