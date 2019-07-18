Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

The Comedy Project hosting summer camps for kids

Posted 12:29 PM, July 18, 2019

The Comedy Project is encouraging the community to get involved in the world of comedy by hosting a variety of shows and camps over the summer.

The one-of-a-kind comedy theater and training center in Grand Rapids will be hosting shows for the adults, and summer camps for the kids.

July 29 through August 1, kids in grades 5-8 will be able to participate in improvisation, story-telling, comedy writing, acting, games, and more.

A similar camp will be held on August 5-8 for grades 9-12.

Camp comes to an exciting conclusion on Thursday afternoon with a performance for friends and family showcasing the new comedy skills polished throughout the week.

Then there are the shows for the adults. There will be a Fiance Faceoff on July 25 at 8 p.m. and The Sell-Out Show will take place on July 27 at 10 p.m.

For more information on shows and to sign up for summer camps, visit thecomedyproject.com.

