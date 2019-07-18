The Comedy Project hosting summer camps for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Comedy Project is encouraging the community to get involved in the world of comedy by hosting a variety of shows and camps over the summer.

The one-of-a-kind comedy theater and training center in Grand Rapids will be hosting shows for the adults, and summer camps for the kids.

July 29 through August 1, kids in grades 5-8 will be able to participate in improvisation, story-telling, comedy writing, acting, games, and more.

A similar camp will be held on August 5-8 for grades 9-12.

Camp comes to an exciting conclusion on Thursday afternoon with a performance for friends and family showcasing the new comedy skills polished throughout the week.

Then there are the shows for the adults. There will be a Fiance Faceoff on July 25 at 8 p.m. and The Sell-Out Show will take place on July 27 at 10 p.m.

For more information on shows and to sign up for summer camps, visit thecomedyproject.com.