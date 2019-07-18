Traveling water circus comes to The Lakes Mall in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Cirque Italia is bringing its first ever water circus to Muskegon at the Lakes Mall from July 18-21.
Cirque Italia is a European Circus aquatic spectacular showcasing talent from around the world. 30 performers from 25 countries will perform in a unique tent holding 35,000 gallons of water on it's custom designed stage.
Acts include aerial acrobats, hand balancing, contortionists, and death defying stunts sure to harness your inner-child.
Tickets can be bought online or at the box office.
Showtimes:
• July 18th (THURS): 7:30pm
• July 19th (FRI): 7:30pm
• July 20th (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm
• July 21st (SUN): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm