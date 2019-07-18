Beach Hazards and Air Quality alerts in effect for Thursday

Traveling water circus comes to The Lakes Mall in Muskegon

Posted 6:54 AM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, July 18, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Cirque Italia is bringing its first ever water circus to Muskegon at the Lakes Mall from July 18-21.

Cirque Italia is a European Circus aquatic spectacular showcasing talent from around the world. 30 performers from 25 countries will perform in a unique tent holding 35,000 gallons of water on it's custom designed stage.

Acts include aerial acrobats, hand balancing, contortionists, and death defying stunts sure to harness your inner-child.

Tickets can be bought online or at the box office.

Showtimes:
•     July 18th (THURS):  7:30pm   

•     July 19th (FRI):  7:30pm

•     July 20th (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm   

•     July 21st (SUN):  1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm       

