Traveling water circus comes to The Lakes Mall in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Cirque Italia is bringing its first ever water circus to Muskegon at the Lakes Mall from July 18-21.

Cirque Italia is a European Circus aquatic spectacular showcasing talent from around the world. 30 performers from 25 countries will perform in a unique tent holding 35,000 gallons of water on it's custom designed stage.

Acts include aerial acrobats, hand balancing, contortionists, and death defying stunts sure to harness your inner-child.

Tickets can be bought online or at the box office.

Showtimes: