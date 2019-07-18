Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone

Posted 4:04 PM, July 18, 2019

US President Donald Trump stands in front of a US flag with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte(not shown) during an East Room ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2019.NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Trump says it’s the latest “hostile” action by Iran. He’s calling on other countries to condemn what he says are Iran’s attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce in the strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf region.

Trump says the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The president says the drone threatened the safety of the American ship and its crew.

Iran recently shot down a U.S. drone that it said was flying over Iran. Trump called off a planned retaliatory airstrike at the last minute.

1 Comment

  • C

    I wonder if the Iranian drone was a clone of Obama’s drone the Iranians captured in 2011. Obama asked them to give the drone back. They refused, even when he asked “pretty please” they laughed and I wonder if this incident might be a result.

    Reply
