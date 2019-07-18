Versiti Blood Center in desperate need of blood donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is in desperate need of blood donations, and are urging Michigan residents to donate life-saving blood as the state faces a dangerously low blood supply.

Versiti must collect 550 units of blood each day in order to meet Michigan residents' needs. However this past June alone, they collected nearly 800 fewer donations than needed.

Nearly 80 Michigan hospitals rely on Versity to provide life-saving blood, and donations are sharply down in July. The blood is used on patients who are battling a disease, undergoing surgery, or are victims of trauma.

Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets their requirements is encouraged to give. 16-year-olds can donate with parents' consent.

Donating blood only takes about an hour, and donors must bring a photo ID.

Appointments to donate blood are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org/michigan.