Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Woman arrested for assaulting police officer at casino

Posted 1:22 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, July 18, 2019

WAYLAND, Mich. – A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer Thursday at Gun Lake Casino.

According to police, a Gun Lake Tribal Police officer was called to the casino early Thursday morning to assist in kicking out Ellie Haitov for acting drunk and disorderly.

The police officer was trying to get Haitov’s identification and get her to leave, but she resisted. She was eventually arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct. While being placed in the patrol car she kicked the officer in the chest and head butted him. The report says the officer was left with a “goose egg” on his head.

Haitov refused a PBT test upon arrest, but later in the morning blew .02.

Haitov is currently being held at the Allegan County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.