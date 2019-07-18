Woman arrested for assaulting police officer at casino

WAYLAND, Mich. – A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer Thursday at Gun Lake Casino.

According to police, a Gun Lake Tribal Police officer was called to the casino early Thursday morning to assist in kicking out Ellie Haitov for acting drunk and disorderly.

The police officer was trying to get Haitov’s identification and get her to leave, but she resisted. She was eventually arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct. While being placed in the patrol car she kicked the officer in the chest and head butted him. The report says the officer was left with a “goose egg” on his head.

Haitov refused a PBT test upon arrest, but later in the morning blew .02.

Haitov is currently being held at the Allegan County Jail.