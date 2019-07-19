× 17-year-old steals car in Battle Creek, hits 5 parked cars

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after stealing a car and then crashing into parked cars when a deputy tried to pull her over.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies say they pulled the driver over near N. Washington Avenue and W. Emmett Street in Battle Creek and found the car matched the description of one that was just stolen.

The driver then fled from the traffic stop and crashed into five parked vehicles in the DeMaagd GMC Nissan car dealership at the intersection of W. Dickman Road and N. Washington Avenue.

The female driver was arrested and now faces charges.

No names have been released.