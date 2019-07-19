× 2 arrested after gun found in vehicle in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were arrested early Friday morning in Battle Creek after police say they found a gun inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Authorities said they stopped a vehicle around 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Dickman Road in Battle Creek because it matched the description of one involved with a shooting.

Deputies found a gun, ammunition and drugs inside the vehicle, and took two 20-year-old Battle Creek men into custody. Investigators haven’t determined if the men or vehicle were involved in the shooting, but took them into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Authorities didn’t provide any information on the shooting except that it happened Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322.