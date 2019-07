Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For shoppers who love antiques and retro items, find great deals on both of those things at the first ever Vintage Sale Trail.

Stores participating include ArtGoodies and Vintagegoodies, Michigan Studio, Jantiques Vintage Retro, Vintage 616, and Cheshire Curiosity Vintage.

The Vintage Sale Trail will take place at the following dates and times in Northeast Grand Rapids:

July 25: 5-8 p.m.

July 26: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

July 27: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more details, visit artgoodiesonline.com.