Father and sons ask community to join them in cleaning up the beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Coty Arnold and his sons, Carter and Cameron, came out to clean up Grand Haven State Park this past weekend.

It's a summer endeavor Arnold said he plans to do every Sunday morning before church, and he hopes the community can join the trio in picking up litter.

Arnold said he hopes to teach his sons the importance of making important choices in life, selflessness, and helping their community.

"This (Earth) is the only place we know of that we have to live. So we have to take care of it to the best of our ability," he said.

"Specifically for people in Grand Haven, this beach is what brings in so much money and income for all the local business owners. So it's important that we keep it clean (and) we keep it in as good shape as possible," Arnold added.

Arnold calls the effort 'Do Your Part! Grand Haven'. More information can be found on his Facebook event invite here.