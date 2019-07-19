First traveling Italian Water Circus performing in Muskegon July 19-21

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus, will be performing in Muskegon this weekend with the premiere of their new show, "Aqua".

Talented artists from all over the world will perform inside a 35,000-gallon water stage, bringing the traditional circus feel under a tent while adding an ultra-modern water curtain adding an experience like no one has ever seen before.

Acts include contortionists, a laser man, the wheel of death, and so much more.

Cirque Italia will be performing in Muskegon in the Younker's parking lot at The Lakes Mall. Performances will be on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10. Use the promo code FREE to get one free child's admission with every regularly priced adult ticket in Levels two and three.

For a full schedule of show dates, showtimes, and future locations visit CirqueItalia.com.

