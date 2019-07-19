Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Becca! She's a 5-year-old terrier mix who is known for her contagious smile and happy-go-lucky personality! She needs to be with a family who loves being active and full of energy.

Kitten Adoption Day with Shorts Brewing at Craft Beer Cellar

Kittens and beer! What could be better? Join the Humane Society of West Michigan at the Craft Beer Cellar on Ionia Avenue with Short's Brewing Company for a kitten adoption event on July 21 from 2-5 p.m. There will also be raffles for prizes with all proceeds going to Humane Society of West Michigan. Short's will be donating $1 for every Short's draft beer sold, and Craft Beer Cellar will match that $1 donation as well.

It's also very important to keep pets cool during the hot weather. Help keep your pets safe with these hot weather tips from the ASPCA:

Do not leave pets alone in parked vehicles. Temperatures rise quickly in cars, even with the windows rolled down. If needed, please have another person stay with the pet and the air conditioning running.

Avoid dehydration. Provide pets plenty of fresh water and shady places to cool down. Avoid heavy exercise or long walks in the heat.

Know the signs of overheating in pets. Symptoms include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. If you believe your pet is overheating, please contact your veterinarian immediately.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.