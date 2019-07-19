Heat delays rides at Ionia Free Fair Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. -- The heat is already having an impact on events in West Michigan.

Ionia Free Fair organizers say with the heat advisories in the area, they are delaying the opening of rides today to keep everyone safe.

Instead of rides opening at 1 p.m. Friday, the rides won't open until 4 o'clock. The ladies day activities' will continue as scheduled.

The acting fair manager says its for the sake of everyone's safety, including carnival ride operators, who are without any form of shade during the hottest parts of the day,

The fair runs through this Sunday, and is free to get into.