Holland couple sentenced for gun thefts in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Holland-area couple has been sentenced for their involvement in the theft of 22 guns last year.

Matteo Marroquin and Lacy Zimmerman were sentenced Friday to ten years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from the Graafschap Hardware Store in December 2018. They also have to pay over $9,000 in restitution.

A third person, Andrew Leenheer, was sentenced to 44 months in prison. He was convicted of purchasing two of the guns after the burglary.

Officials say that all the guns stolen have been recovered.