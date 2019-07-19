Justin DeGraaf is adjusting to a new team and school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Justin DeGraaf is playing in the Brawl for the Ball tournament this weekend with his Grand Rapids Storm UA Rise team.

"Excited to get back out on the court with my guys" DeGraaf said. "Played well down in Atlanta and excited to resume that kind of play back in Grand Rapids."

After living in Hudsonville through 6th grade, DeGraaf has spent the last five years in Greenwood, Indiana (just south of Indianapolis), playing at Center Grove High School the last three seasons.

"Got to play with players like Aaron Henry on Michigan State and Chris Wilkes who is going into the league now" DeGraaf added. "Got to play great competition and it was a lot of fun."

By all accounts, DeGraaf can really play.

"He brings a high IQ, high energy level" Jason Martin, director of the Grand Rapids Storm said. "He's a unique athlete. 6'7, skilled, puts the ball on the floor, very physical, very strong kid. His recruitment's been great, he's got to figure out what is best for him. High academic kid, division I recruitment."

A move like DeGraaf and his family have made can be tough especially when you consider he is entering his final year of high school, but he says that has not been the case.

"Our family has always been here" DeGraaf said. "It has been an easier move to make and I have a few friends still in the Hudsonville area. It was an easy connection with people and an easy move."

While he is having a strong AAU season, DeGraaf will have another great opportunity in the winter when he suits up for Hudsonville High School.

The Eagles won 22 games, the OK Red title and a district championship last season and return talented players Max Perez and Stone Smeenge.

"Super excited" DeGraaf said. "Obviously they had a great season last year hoping to have an ever better season this year and hoping to make a good run in the postseason."