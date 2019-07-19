Kent City has best fundraising 7-on-7 tournament for the GR Veterans Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT CITY, Mich -- The annual Kent City 7-on-7 football tournament that raises money for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans had it's most successful event to date on Friday.

"It was a great day for us" Kent City coach Bill Crane said. "We had a very good crowd and sold lots of items at the concession stands and t-shirts and it definitely was the most money that we have raised to date for this event for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans."

20 teams competed, Oakridge and Ludington met in the final under the lights.