Kid-friendly grilling recipes to fight away boredom this summer

Summer is officially in full swing and by now the kid’s might be having a little bit of summer boredom. It’s time to get them out of the house and grill up something fun! Chef Jenn stopped by to show us some kid-friendly cookout recipes that will get everyone involved.

Grilled Watermelon Pizza - Makes 8 slices

Ingredients:

1.5-2 inch thick watermelon round

¼ cup honey

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon lime zest

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Preparation:

Cut watermelon width-wise to 1.5-2inch thick rounds. Brush watermelon round on both sides with olive oil. Grill over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes per side. Meanwhile, combine yogurt, lime juice and zest in a small bowl. Remove watermelon from the grill and cut into 8 equal slices. Top each slice with yogurt mixture and top with mint leaves.

Grilled Banana Split - Makes 1 banana split.

Ingredients:

1 banana, left in the peel and sliced lengthwise

3 sweet cherries, pitted and placed on a skewer

5 chunks of pineapple, 1-inch pieces, placed on a skewer

3 strawberries, placed on a skewer

3 scoops of ice cream (any flavor!)

1 tablespoon chocolate syrup

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

Whipped cream for topping

Preparation:

Over medium heat, place banana peel side down on the grill. Next add the skewers of the cherries, pineapple, and strawberries. Cook for 1-2 minutes per side then turn. Flip the bananas over after 2 minutes, grill for an additional 2 minutes. Remove fruit from the grill and build the banana split. Start by removing the banana from the peel and place 3 scoops of ice cream in between the two banana slices. Next, add the grilled pineapple chunks and strawberries. Drizzle with chocolate syrup then sprinkle with peanuts. Next, add whipped cream over top and place the grilled cherries on top. Serve immediately.

Grilled “Cheeseburger” Kebobs - Makes 16 skewers

Ingredients:

1 pound 80/20 ground beef

1/2 cup Italian style bread crumbs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup Ketchup

1 large Egg, slightly beaten

16 cheddar cheese cubes

16 pickle slices

16 cherry tomatoes

Leaf lettuce

Dipping sauce ideas: Ketchup Mustard BBQ



Preparation:

In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, bread crumbs, salt, parsley, black pepper, ketchup, and egg until incorporated. Roll into 16 small meatballs and refrigerate while you prepare the grill. Preheat grill over medium heat and oil the grates. Place meatballs on skewers, if using wooden skewers, soak in cold water for 30 minutes prior to grilling. Cook covered for about 10 to 12 minutes, turning every 2-3 minutes until meatballs have cooked through. Wait for meatballs to cool slightly then add lettuce, tomato, pickle, and a cheese cube to the skewer. Serve immediately with a variety of dipping sauces.

Learn more recipes from Chef Jenn, at jennywiththegoodeats.com.