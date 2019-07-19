Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Ludington girl dies in Lake Michigan

Posted 9:52 AM, July 19, 2019, by

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A 14-year-old Ludington girl died Thursday night in Lake Michigan.

Albrianna Huck was reported missing from Stearns Beach at about 8:00 p.m. Thursday night by a family member. Huck had been at the beach with the family member and her brother. Ludington police and Beach Patrol, along with the fire department, the Mason County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, the Mason County Search Team, Hamlin Township Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard all searched for Huck.

Just before 10:00 p.m., a person on the beach waved to a USCG helicopter that was searching for Huck. Crews responded to the area of 711 N. Lakeshore Drive and found Huck in the water. Crews performed CPR on the girl, but she was not able to be revived. She was pronounced dead at the hospital in Ludington.

 

 

