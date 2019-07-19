Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

Matt Millen to return to broadcasting after heart transplant

July 19, 2019

(AP) Matt Millen will be back in a broadcast booth when the coming college football season begins, new heart and all.

The former Penn State star who played on four-time Super Bowl championship teams says heart transplant surgery hasn’t done much to disrupt his life or appetite to return to the game.

Millen was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease in which abnormal protein buildup can cause organ failure. He waited about three months to get the call and received his new heart during a procedure last December.

Millen was a popular NFL analyst before serving as president of the Detroit Lions from 2001 to 2008. He and play-by-play man Kevin Kugler will team for an Aug. 31 Big Ten network broadcast to begin the new season.

