PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a department store.

Police didn’t specify when the theft happened or what the store was, but said it was on the city’s west side.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.