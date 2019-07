Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- Residents in Allegan County are waking up in the dark Friday after a power outage.

The areas hardest hit appear to be along US-131 and M-89 in the Plainwell and Otsego area.

As of 6:15 a.m., about 5,700 Consumers Energy customers are without power, according to the outage map.

No word on what caused the outage.