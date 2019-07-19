Saugatuck deer photobombs couple’s proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- The curious deer spotted on a busy beach in Saugatuck is back in the public eye.

Pictures capture the moment that deer showed up to a beach-side proposal.

Colbie and Jakob Lee say their magical moment went to the next level when getting having a close encounter with West Michigan's most famous deer.

The celebrity deer encounter happened along the Lakeshore at Saugatuck Dunes state park.

You can see the mood was made just right with candles in mason jars when the curious deer stopped by to congratulate the couple to be. They say he wasn't afraid and let the happy couple pet him before posing for a wild and rare photo-op.

"No fear he just walked right up and smelling the candles popped the champagne and he was like, Can I get a glass of champagne?" said Jakob Lee. "Something so rare - it`s not like a domesticated deer - it`s randomly showing up at our proposal and he came up and we started petting him again and he was just hanging out."

As for whether or not the deer will be in the wedding, Jakob says it would be a dream to make him the ring bearer but probably unlikely.

The DNR has advised people against interacting with the deer.