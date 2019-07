SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – South Beach in South Haven has been closed after two water rescues in Lake Michigan Friday.

South Haven Area Emergency Services sent photos of an 18-year-old boy being rescued after he became caught in currents along the south pier. Fire Chief Ron Wise made the rescue.

Beach Hazards Statements have been issued for some lakeshore counties from Ottawa County to Oceana County.

We’ll have more details when they become available.