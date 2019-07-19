Excessive Heat Warning Issued for West Michigan

State investigating intestinal illness outbreak in South Haven

Posted 2:29 PM, July 19, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – A South Haven restaurant is being viewed as the possible source of an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other state and county agencies are investigating an outbreak of eight cases of cyclosporiasis, which caused by a microscopic parasite. The illness, when seen in the United States, is usually linked to contaminated fresh produce.

The state says the preliminary information shows the infected people were exposed to food prepared or distributed by Taste restaurant in South Haven. Investigators say that they don’t believe the illnesses are the cause of poor food handling or preparation at Taste. They say Taste staff are fully cooperating in the investigation.

14 other people are being examined as possibly having cyclosporiasis.  The state says that more establishments may be identified as sources of the contamination as the investigation continues. They say there has also been an increase of cyclosporiasis cases statewide.

More information about cyclosporiasis is available through the CDC at: https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/cyclosporiasis/index.html.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.