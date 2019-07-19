State investigating intestinal illness outbreak in South Haven

LANSING, Mich. – A South Haven restaurant is being viewed as the possible source of an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other state and county agencies are investigating an outbreak of eight cases of cyclosporiasis, which caused by a microscopic parasite. The illness, when seen in the United States, is usually linked to contaminated fresh produce.

The state says the preliminary information shows the infected people were exposed to food prepared or distributed by Taste restaurant in South Haven. Investigators say that they don’t believe the illnesses are the cause of poor food handling or preparation at Taste. They say Taste staff are fully cooperating in the investigation.

14 other people are being examined as possibly having cyclosporiasis. The state says that more establishments may be identified as sources of the contamination as the investigation continues. They say there has also been an increase of cyclosporiasis cases statewide.

More information about cyclosporiasis is available through the CDC at: https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/cyclosporiasis/index.html.