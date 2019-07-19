Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great weekend to go out and explore West Michigan! Here are a few events to check out with the kids in Todd's Weekend Adventures.

Grizzly Jams Street Party

Downtown Grand Rapids will be filled with country rock on Saturday for the Grizzly Jams Street Party! The new music festival will bring together, food, music, drinks, and good company.

It'll take place on the street outside the restaurant Zoko 822 on Ottawa Avenue. It opens at 11 a.m. with music starting at 2 p.m.

Festival-headliner Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite and $15 at the door.

Blueberry Harvest Celebration

Celelbrate the start of the blueberry season at Bowerman Blueberries in South Haven.

On Saturday The Blueberry Harvest Celebration will have an appearance from JOY 99.3, face painting, fire trucks from the Park Township Fire Department, and of course you can pick your own blueberries on the farm.

There will be free samples of all of Bowerman's blueberry products too.

It's free to attend and all activities start at 10 a.m.

Caribbean Festival

Battle Creek will have a huge focus on Caribbean culture this weekend. Enjoy food, music, crafts and more at the Caribbean Festival.

At the Festival Market Square in the heart of downtown on July 20 starting at 5 p.m. people can sample international foods like authentic Jamaican cuisine, wood fire pizza, barbeque, and other savory foods.

You can also browse local vendors at the Caribbean Village Craft Market, all while listening to live music from various reggae bands.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 the day of the festival.

Berlin Raceway 80's Night

Hop back in time at Berlin Raceway for 80's Night this Saturday.

Dress in your best neon, leg warmers, and jelly bracelets, and watch the Randy Memorial Modified Race. It'll be 41 laps of high-speed racing with non-wing spring cars, modifieds, sportsman and four-cylinder cars with cash prizes on the line for all racers.

Attendees can meet the racers and get autographs and photos starting at 5, and the race starts at 7:30.

Adult tickets cost $15, kids are $5, and kids 7 and under get in free.

Find more details at berlinraceway.com.