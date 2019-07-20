Annual Port Huron to Mackinac sailboat race underway

Posted 8:43 PM, July 20, 2019, by

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — About 200 sailboats and 1,600 sailors are on their way from Port Huron to Mackinac Island following the start of the annual Bell’s Beer Bayview Mackinac Raceon Lake Huron.

Race Chair Robert Nutter says weather conditions were favorable for Saturday’s start near the Blue Water Bridge that connects the U.S. and Canada.

Nutter says that depending on the strength of the wind, the first boats could arrive at Mackinac Island late Sunday to early Monday.

The event has 20 boat classes and features two courses. The Cove Island Course is 280 nautical miles (518 kilometers) while the Shore Course is 205 nautical miles (379 kilometers).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.