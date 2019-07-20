Attorneys want school shooting suspect’s statements tossed

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a Kentucky teenager charged with fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at school filed a motion to suppress his statements to investigators.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports Gabriel R. Parker’s attorneys say his statements weren’t voluntary, violated his self-incrimination privileges and his right to counsel.

The motion says investigators didn’t obtain a proper waiver of Parker’s Miranda rights, didn’t correctly contact Parker’s mother and didn’t correctly comply with the mother’s request for an attorney.

Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust says he has until Aug. 1 to respond to the motion.

Police say Parker fatally shot Preston Cope and Bailey Holt in January 2018.

Parker told police he’d thought about the shooting for a week, didn’t target anyone and did it to “break the monotony.”

