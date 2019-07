BIG RAPIDS, Mich — A 24 year-old Big Rapids woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle rolled Saturday afternoon.

Deputies from Mecosta County tell FOX 17 the car rolled into a ditch after a blown tire forced it off the road just before 11:30 a.m.

Mecosta County Fire & Rescue helped at the scene and Mecosta EMS took the woman to Big Rapids Hospital for medical attention.