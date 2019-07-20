Weather Watches, Warnings and Advisories

Cooling centers throughout West Michigan offer relief from the heat

Posted 5:54 AM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, July 20, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN - Dangerously hot temps are pushing a handful of cities to open cooling centers to keep families safe.

The city of Albion is opening four centers to help families escape the heat:

1.) The District Library

2.)Forks Senior Center

3.) City Hall

4.) Tractor Supply Company

Kalamazoo has a cooling center located in the Douglas Community Center located at 1000 W. Patterson to help keep the public cool.

In Battle Creek, three cooling centers will offer safety:

1.) Willard Beach will continue free admission on Saturday.

2.) Kellogg Arena will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

3.) Second Missionary Baptist Church will be open 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

South Haven has opened their doors at the Bronson Wellness Center to keep families safe during this heat wave.

Mel Trotter in Grand Rapids is also acting as a 24-hour cooling center with cold water at every entrance.

Please note that Battle Creek Transit buses run from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturdays.

