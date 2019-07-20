Cooling centers throughout West Michigan offer relief from the heat

WEST MICHIGAN - Dangerously hot temps are pushing a handful of cities to open cooling centers to keep families safe.
The city of Albion is opening four centers to help families escape the heat:
1.) The District Library
2.)Forks Senior Center
3.) City Hall
4.) Tractor Supply Company
Kalamazoo has a cooling center located in the Douglas Community Center located at 1000 W. Patterson to help keep the public cool.
In Battle Creek, three cooling centers will offer safety:
1.) Willard Beach will continue free admission on Saturday.
2.) Kellogg Arena will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
3.) Second Missionary Baptist Church will be open 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
South Haven has opened their doors at the Bronson Wellness Center to keep families safe during this heat wave.
Mel Trotter in Grand Rapids is also acting as a 24-hour cooling center with cold water at every entrance.
Please note that Battle Creek Transit buses run from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturdays.