Movies in the Neighborhood Park showing: 'How to Train Your Dragon'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Movies in the Neighborhood Park continues Saturday at Martin Luther King Park.

It will all kick off at 7 p.m. with yard games, music, dancing and more.

Then at dusk, the entire family will be able to watch “How to Train Your Dragon” for free!

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks — just no alcoholic beverages.

Free popcorn and water will also be available.