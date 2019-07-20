Judge’s ad-lib erases verdict, long sentence in gun case

Posted 9:05 PM, July 20, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — A man sent to prison for 14 years for gun crimes will get a new trial after the Michigan Supreme Court said a judge coerced the jury into a verdict.

After just 75 minutes of deliberations, jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision. Wayne County Judge Qiana Lillard wasn’t pleased, saying, “Well, that’s not the way it works.”

She sent jurors to lunch and told them to return with “clear heads.” She said she wanted to be alerted if anyone refused to “participate in the process.” Harold Walker was convicted 90 minutes after lunch.

In a recent 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court says the judge “crossed the line from appropriately encouraging deliberation to being unduly coercive.”

Justice Brian Zahra, a former trial judge, disagreed. He says Lillard was simply telling jurors that they couldn’t give up after 75 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.