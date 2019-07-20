× Kalamazoo County driver dies when vehicle hits tree

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Comstock Township early Saturday morning.

At 2:53 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at he intersection of East MN Avenue and South 28th Street in Comstock Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man Kalamazoo had been traveling westbound on East MN Avenue when it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

After the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a tree on the south side of the road, causing fatal injuries to the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The accident is currently under investigation and at this time it is unclear if alcohol and/or speed were factors in the crash.

If anyone witnessed or has information about this accident, they are being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Comstock Township Fire Department and Pride Care EMS.