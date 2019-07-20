Man gets prison for threats made to Harvard black event

Posted 10:39 PM, July 20, 2019, by

BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona man authorities say threatened to bomb Harvard University and shoot people who attended black commencement has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced 25-year-old Nicholas Zuckerman on Wednesday to a year and three months behind bars and three years of probation.

The Phoenix-area man pleaded guilty in February to making interstate threats.

Prosecutors say Zuckerman posted comments on Harvard’s Instagram account in May 2017 encouraging “violence and death” if the event occurred.

He suggested using “two automatics with extendo clips” to kill people he referred to with a racial epithet. He then added bombing comments to other users’ responses.

Someone reported the posts to campus police, who referred the case to federal authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.