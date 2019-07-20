Many West Michigan homes still in the dark after storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Tens of thousands of people in West Michigan were in the dark, without power late Saturday night.

Full roads in Grand Rapids are without power, where the loud sound of generators is a welcome one.

" I have $400 of meat in my freezer that I don’t want destroyed and I need fans for air. We’ve been running it since about 7:30 this morning, we had to fill it up once so far," Marty Vannoller, said.

"I waited an hour or two because a lot of times it goes on real quick you know but after that I unburied the generator, which I originally bought for Y2K," James Kosak, said.

Kosak says the old generator is keeping his house cool in this hot, humid weather.

"It's nice and cool in there, it's at 75, It's hot and humid out here," Kosak, said.

A lot of people are not as fortunate enough to have generators, Consumers Energy has cooling locations across West Michigan where people can beat the heat.

They are working hard around the clock to try and get the bulk of the lights back on tonight and tomorrow, though some could be without power until Tuesday.