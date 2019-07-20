More severe storms potential for Saturday afternoon / evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- After an overnight of severe thunderstorms, we quiet down for a period this morning and early afternoon before more potentially significant activity develops later today. It appears the best timing for thunderstorms to return to the West Michigan viewing area will be between 3-10 P.M. from northwest to southeast.

Yet another organized cluster of showers and thunderstorms, or MCS ( Mesoscale Convective System ), will approach from the west this afternoon and bring back a damaging wind threat to West Michigan. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a good chunk of the viewing area into an "Enhanced" risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.

Locally in Grand Rapids, it seems the late afternoon could be the best time frame to look for thunderstorms to develop. Whenever thunderstorms ultimately do move into Grand Rapids, they will move into Kalamazoo shortly thereafter. Stay tuned to updated forecasts through the day.