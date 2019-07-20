× New dinosaur exhibit opens today at GRCM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A new exhibit opening at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is ready to send you and the whole family back to prehistoric times.

The traveling exhibit ‘Amazing Dinosaurs!’ gives kids the chance to come face-to-face with life-like recreations of the long-extinct creatures.

You can touch real fossils, dig for hatchlings, hear a T-Rex roar and a whole lot more.

The exhibit runs through mid-October.

Check the museum’s website for more information.