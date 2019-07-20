Strong winds tore through West Michigan overnight, knocking down trees and power lines and causing damage to home and outdoor belongings. You can add your photos by clicking on the “Submit” button.
Photos: Storm Damage in West Michigan
-
Severe storms produce at least one tornado and several warnings
-
Midwest tornado outbreak misses Michigan
-
High water likely to blame for damage at Holland park
-
First ‘Dough Life’ store opens in West Michigan
-
Pipe burst leads to $11K in damage to GR couple’s home
-
-
NWS to survey possible 2nd tornado at Edmore cemetery
-
Esophageal cancer risk on the rise in West Michigan
-
Baseball size hail documented in Battle Creek
-
April sun can still cause skin damage
-
Canadian wildfires send a milky white smoke and haze to Michigan
-
-
Tar-like substance found in Muskegon Lake
-
Damaging baseball-size hail that fell in Battle Creek is rare for West Michigan
-
Man shot during drug raid sues Kent County and sheriff’s deputy