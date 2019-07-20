Weather Advisories, Watches and Warnings

Water, bagged ice offered to combat heat during storm outages

Posted 5:57 PM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11PM, July 20, 2019

JENISON, Mich. — People affected by outages caused by Saturday’s early morning storms can get some relief from the heat thanks to Meijer and Consumers Energy.

Bottled water and bags of ice will be handed out at Jenison High School on Sunday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We know our customers’ first priority is staying safe and cool,” Consumers Energy said in a statement Saturday. “They also are trying to preserve food in their refrigerators and freezers.”

The school is located at 8375 20th Ave, Jenison, MI 49428 – accessed from Bauer Road between the Jenison Center for Arts and High School.

