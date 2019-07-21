× 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycles crash early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of 118th Ave. and 37th St. in Valley Twp.

We’re told the motorcycle failed to stop at a dead end road and flew into an embankment and hit multiple trees.

The driver was a male in his late teens was pronounced dead at the scene, the female passenger was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

No names are being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.