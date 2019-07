KENT CITY, Mich. — A rollover ejected two passengers Saturday just after 6 p.m.

Officials tell FOX 17 Aero-Med was called to 20 Mile Road west of Sparta Avenue to transport at least one of the passengers; a 24 year-old woman.

The other passenger is expected to be transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital, but will be assessed by Aero-Med’s medical crew when they arrive.