Effort to help boost nurse practitioners in rural Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Valley State University is working with two Michigan health care systems to graduate more students who will work as nurse practitioners in rural or underserved areas.

The effort is boosted by a four-year, $2.8 million federal Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Grant for the school’s Kirkhof College of Nursing . The grant funding is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

The effort involves McLaren Health Care and Mercy Health Muskegon. The grant will support 15 qualified students who will enroll in the Kirkhof College of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program. The students will work to integrate mental and behavioral health care into primary care.

