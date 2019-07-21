Humidity drops off and sunshine moves in Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- Humidity starts to fall off today from north to south across West Michigan putting an end to our very muggy recent stretch of weather.

Early morning showers and thundershowers have diminished and now we are looking at sunshine to be on tap into the afternoon especially for sections around Grand Rapids and northward. Less humid air will be arriving this afternoon from the north. More clouds can be expected for areas around Kalamazoo and southward as these locations will reside in closer proximity to a cold front and an area of low pressure passing along that front through central Indiana. A slight chance exists for a shower or thundershower in these southern locales this afternoon but nothing important is anticipated. Highs today reach the lower half of the 80s as northeast winds shift to the north and then northwest by later in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Drier air will continue to press into the region tonight and temperatures will accordingly dip into the lower 60s by daybreak Monday. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow will be accompanied by low-level humidity and cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. The workweek ahead is looking much quieter storm-wise versus what we have seen over the past several days.

Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thundershower as a weak upper-level impulse passes overhead. Coverage of precipitation on Tuesday will be light. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday offer up a good deal of sunshine and warming temperatures back into the lower to middle 80s. Our next chance for a shower or thundershower waits until at some point next Saturday.