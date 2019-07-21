Power to be restored to West Michigan by Tuesday

Posted 1:08 AM, July 21, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says crews are working through the night to restore power to more than 137,000 customers in the dark after severe weather hit West Michigan Friday night into Saturday morning.

The company says there are 1,500 downed wires and estimates power will be restored to customers by the end of day Tuesday.

More than 1,400 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are in the field, working to restore power. That includes about 120 out of state workers.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to safely and quickly get the lights turned back on,” said Brian Zionskowski, a journeyman lineworker for Consumers Energy from Traverse City.

“Our crews cannot stress enough that every downed power line should be treated as ‘live.’ Trying to move or clear one may put you in danger; instead, please call 9-1-1 and we’ll take care of it as quickly as possible.”

More than 200,000 homes and businesses have lost power since fierce winds, lightning, flooding rains and hail began Friday evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.