Power to be restored to West Michigan by Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says crews are working through the night to restore power to more than 137,000 customers in the dark after severe weather hit West Michigan Friday night into Saturday morning.

The company says there are 1,500 downed wires and estimates power will be restored to customers by the end of day Tuesday.

More than 1,400 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are in the field, working to restore power. That includes about 120 out of state workers.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to safely and quickly get the lights turned back on,” said Brian Zionskowski, a journeyman lineworker for Consumers Energy from Traverse City.

“Our crews cannot stress enough that every downed power line should be treated as ‘live.’ Trying to move or clear one may put you in danger; instead, please call 9-1-1 and we’ll take care of it as quickly as possible.”

More than 200,000 homes and businesses have lost power since fierce winds, lightning, flooding rains and hail began Friday evening.