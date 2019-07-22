Affordable family fun found at Kent County Youth Fair, August 5-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fair season is still underway with plenty of affordable family fun to be had this summer at the Kent County Youth Fair.

The Kent County Fair will have a wide variety of special programs such as Reading For Rids and Handi-Capable Day for carnival rides.

Free nightly entertainment will include talent shows, concerts, karaoke, family line dance, a lumberjack show, ninja gym, a children's barnyard petting zoo, and so much more.

The Kent County Youth Fair will take place August 5-10.

For a complete fair schedule, visit kcyf.org.