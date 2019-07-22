Affordable family fun found at Kent County Youth Fair, August 5-10

Fair season is still underway with plenty of affordable family fun to be had this summer at the Kent County Youth Fair.
The Kent County Fair will have a wide variety of special programs such as Reading For Rids and Handi-Capable Day for carnival rides.
Free nightly entertainment will include talent shows, concerts, karaoke, family line dance, a lumberjack show, ninja gym, a children's barnyard petting zoo, and so much more.
The Kent County Youth Fair will take place August 5-10.
For a complete fair schedule, visit kcyf.org.