AG: Credit may be possible for those who lost power

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents that you might be able to get a $25 credit if you were without power more than 16 hours.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says that under “normal conditions” if a utility fails to restore service within 16 hours after an outage, customers can get a $25 credit. If it is under “catastrophic conditions” then the credits don’t apply.

According to the AG, “catastrophic conditions” are defined as events that result in an official state of emergency or an event that results in power interruption of 10 percent or more of the utility’s customers or power being out for over 120 hours. There is no word at this time whether or not the weekend’s storms qualify as a “catastrophic condition.”

Credits are also available for repetitive interruptions of more than seven power outages in a 12-month period.

To apply for a Consumers Energy credit, click here.

To apply for a DTE credit, click here.