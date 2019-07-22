Catherine’s Health Center provides primary health care to all in need

Posted 12:30 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, July 22, 2019

One of the greatest barriers to women accessing much-needed breast cancer screening services is the confusion about how, when and where to receive screenings.

Catherine's Health Center's Count Me In Program navigates women through the process of how to receive proper care. The clinic has partnered up with Susan G. Komen Michigan to save lives and make medical care affordable to everyone.

Thanks to The Rapid, we took a trip to their facility to see how they help people all across Michigan.

To learn more about Susan G. Komen Michigan visit them online at KomenMichigan.com.

Also, get more details about Catherine's Health Center at catherineshc.org.

