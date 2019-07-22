Dangerous conditions along the lakeshore Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan - Even with cooler and more comfortable temperatures expected on Monday you may still want to go to the Lakeshore to cool off.

The Lakeshore though is not a good idea on Monday.

We have a high beach hazard risk for the entire Lakeshore with red flag warnings on each beach.

Swimming is not advised and staying off the piers is suggested. The strongest and most dangerous rip currents can be found on the north side of the piers.

Boaters also have a small craft advisory from Holland and on south with waves building to 5 to 7 and 4 to 6 feet throughout the afternoon and evening.

Stay safe and be smart along the Lakeshore.